Modern Letter C Logo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A modern design of a letter C inspired by minimalism and construction, its three-dimensional shape with a low view perspective is a reference to the buildings seen from below, obtaining an imposing projection; the anatomy of the letter differs slightly from its conventional shape to stand out and to give it the appearance of a piece. The design projects elegance and simplicity, highlighting its three-dimensional shape and clean finish.
Thank you for watching! :)
This logo is ready for sale here:
Buy This Logo
Also, you can see all my logos for sale here:
See Catalog