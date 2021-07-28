Bites food design

On-demand food ordering apps almost became an integral part of urban lifestyle with a lot of positive implications.

Here we have come up with a newly designed fast and intuitive food mobile apps that help restaurants to deliver an easy and smooth customer experience resulting in enhanced sales and brand value.

We have designed this food app with a brilliant combination of brownish yellow and white colors which makes it pretty recognizable and gives a perky touch to overall app design. This elegant-looking food ordering app will be a beautiful and meaningful addition to any restaurant.

Tools used: Adobe xd and Adobe Illustrator

