kolapo sanusi

Book Title Cover

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
Hire Me
  • Save
Book Title Cover minimalist design book cover design book cover vector branding animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Download color palette

creative book title covers, minimalist design

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by kolapo sanusi

View profile
    • Like