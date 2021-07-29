Swheels - Scooter Rent Mobile App 🛴

🏀 Another Dribbble shots about Swheels showing more screens.

Swheels is a micromobility startup on a mission to bring the first fully regulated e-scooters to the Netherlands.

Together with Swheels, we design the consumer app where the user will able to reserve a scooter using the app easily.

I designed this app a year ago Feb - Mar 2020. The illustration part are done by Setia Aris.