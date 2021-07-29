Swheels - Scooter Rent Mobile App 🛴

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
🏀 Another Dribbble shots about Swheels showing more screens.
Swheels is a micromobility startup on a mission to bring the first fully regulated e-scooters to the Netherlands.
Together with Swheels, we design the consumer app where the user will able to reserve a scooter using the app easily.
I designed this app a year ago Feb - Mar 2020. The illustration part are done by Setia Aris.