Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rakesh Khan Ovi

Tickets Booking App UI Kit

Rakesh Khan Ovi
Rakesh Khan Ovi
  • Save
Tickets Booking App UI Kit ui kit ticket booking app ui
Download color palette

Hey, this is the Ticket booking app UI kit. It’s a ticket booking app that’s designed for hassle-free and a great experience for travelers.

Like this design or do you have another idea you want to make real? Don’t hesitate to tell us about it.

For hiring me to contact with me
muhammadrakeshkhanovi@gmail.com

Thanks for watching

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Rakesh Khan Ovi
Rakesh Khan Ovi

More by Rakesh Khan Ovi

View profile
    • Like