Curvepixel

Pasta Jeo's Logo

Curvepixel
Curvepixel
  • Save
Pasta Jeo's Logo design brand fastfood homemade food logodesign sell restaurant pasta logo
Download color palette

Pasta Jeo's is handmade artisan pasta, which they sell wholesale to upscale restaurants.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Curvepixel
Curvepixel

More by Curvepixel

View profile
    • Like