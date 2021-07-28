Hamster & Hammer

Mexican Cuisine set 01

Hamster & Hammer
Hamster & Hammer
  • Save
Mexican Cuisine set 01 food cuisine mexico mexican taco al pastor label retro vintage illustration design
Download color palette

Now available for purchase on Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/qPJloq

MEXICAN CUISINE FOOD VECTOR ILLUSTRATIONS SET #1 by Fat Hamster

This collection includes 11 hand drawn illustrations of Mexican dishes in retro, vintage style. Perfect for poster, menu, packaging, label and signs. List of the dishes: BISCOCHITO, BURRITO, CHILAQUILES, CHILLI CON CARNE, CHURROS, ENCHILADA, FAJITA, FRIJOLES CHARROS, GUACAMOLE, MOLE POBLANO, TACO AL PASTOR

Hamster & Hammer
Hamster & Hammer

More by Hamster & Hammer

View profile
    • Like