Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmadi

Sunny 16

Ahmadi
Ahmadi
  • Save
Sunny 16 ui analysis light chart camera application mobile minimal dark color blur design trend icon illustration image yellow uiux photo photography
Download color palette

A smart solution for detecting the best lighting conditions in photography and recognizing the EXIF of each captured image.

I hope You like it

Ahmadi
Ahmadi

More by Ahmadi

View profile
    • Like