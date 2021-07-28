Kseniya Kislyak

Brandbook for group of companies.

Kseniya Kislyak
Kseniya Kislyak
  • Save
Brandbook for group of companies. logo branding polygraphy graphic graphic design design
Download color palette

Development of communication of logos, corporate elements, and a guide line.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Kseniya Kislyak
Kseniya Kislyak

More by Kseniya Kislyak

View profile
    • Like