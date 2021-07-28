Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yan Ageenko

Дизайн сайта арт-лаборатории

Yan Ageenko
Yan Ageenko
  • Save
Дизайн сайта арт-лаборатории brutalist brutalism website web ui clean minimal typography design
Download color palette

Урок о созданию этого дизайна: https://youtu.be/gHFShiE1P2o

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Yan Ageenko
Yan Ageenko

More by Yan Ageenko

View profile
    • Like