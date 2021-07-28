Margarida Yokochi

Credit Card checkout payment graphics vector dailyui ios design checkout app mobile graphic design digital design product design product uiux ux ui
#Daily UI :: 002 - A Credit Card checkout. I included different states that guide the user through the experience. 😊

