Dmitry K.

eCommerce App

Dmitry K.
Dmitry K.
eCommerce App
Hey Dribbblerz! 🏀

Glad to share with you the new concept exploration I made. The app is created by using a minimalistic style, modern vibes and it is made for the users' easiness without any distractions.

Dmitry K.
Dmitry K.

