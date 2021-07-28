Ekaterina Efremova

DailyUI challenge: App Icon #005

The icon for a website is based on a idea of swapping things instead of buying them, which is both useful and pleasuring experience.
In the second time I added transportation idea and changed the logo a bit, because I really didn't like how it looked from a far perspective. It looked messy and heavy, now I find it better.
What do you think? <3

