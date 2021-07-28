CardSpace Google Play Store

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi, Bonjour, Unjani Everyone.
I'm super excited to share some of the work I've been doing for CardSpace. We are doing beta testing and are super excited to be launching the App soon.
CardSpace is your single app for all your reward programs. Imagine all your rewards programs together in one place.
http://meetcard.space/
**Role: Ideation, UX Research, User Testing, Visual Design, UI Design, Responsive Design, Developer Handover
