Mariya Bimbalova

Landing Page for the competition Eco-marketplace

Mariya Bimbalova
Mariya Bimbalova
  • Save
Landing Page for the competition Eco-marketplace ecological products eco design site landing page web design ux ui figma
Download color palette

The task was to design a landing page for a competition of projects or products that positively influence the buying habits of consumers, brilliantly promoting a sustainable life that generates the necessary changes on the planet.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Mariya Bimbalova
Mariya Bimbalova

More by Mariya Bimbalova

View profile
    • Like