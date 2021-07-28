Abu Haivan

Imperial Tie Fighter

Imperial Tie Fighter blender 3d 3d design illustration low poly 3d illustration tie fighter 3d model imperial tie fighter 3d starwars starwars
  1. imperial tie figther.png
  2. imperial tie fighter clay.png

Tie Fighter

The following works have been produced for personal purposes which are in this case fan art and portofolios under the doctrine of Fair Use. Any copyright is owned by the copyright owner
Star Wars © Disney



Hey! I'm a 3D Designer & Illustrator! ⚡️
