Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mchael Poncardas

UI Design practice: Landing page

Mchael Poncardas
Mchael Poncardas
  • Save
UI Design practice: Landing page illustration design ui
Download color palette

For today's UI Design practice, I made a landing page for an online profile management service.

Thanks to Alzea for the 3D illustration. 🙌

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Mchael Poncardas
Mchael Poncardas
Like