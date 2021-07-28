🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fitness App UI. The look and feeling is eye appealing while focusing on how the experience for the user can be optimised. The Typography, images and all other elements are used while keeping in mind that the user would be working out and should have the ease of access to all the buttons and timer even from far away.
Follow for daily UI posts. Please do like and give feedback.