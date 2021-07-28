Company Profile - HIMATIF

Yes, this is a himatif company profile design. I made this because it was my first time participating in a UI/UX design competition from my College Department Association. and there are only a few features such as Home, Profile, Calendar and about us

if u Figma user u can see this project

https://www.figma.com/file/2pZyn3htHe6tfYyqcHGC43/Website-Himatif?node-id=0%3A1