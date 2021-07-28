Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marko Fuček

Daily UI 010 - Social share

Marko Fuček
Marko Fuček
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 010 - Social share component challenge practice daily ui social share button share app application mobile design mobile branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Download color palette
  1. Social share.jpg
  2. Social share final.mp4

A simple social share interction flow created for dailyUI challenge 010

Marko Fuček
Marko Fuček
Problem solving made visual.
Hire Me

More by Marko Fuček

View profile
    • Like