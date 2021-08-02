Full iOS 15 UI Kit — Finance Screens

Stop design iOS apps manually. Just open our biggest iOS 15 UI Kit in Figma and start to save your time right now.

With Full iOS 15 UI Kit you'll get:

3300+ variants of 100+ components to craft perfectly shaped iOS apps. Powered by Figma auto-layout 3.0, Apple’s native styleguides and free Apple’s SF Pro font with original latest SF Symbols. Customizable & Adjustable mobile design system with 320 ready-to-use app layouts.

You can modify them or use as it is to save time and never design from scratch again. Full iOS UI Kit is a well-organized library to help you learn Figma and take your UI design skill to the next level! 💪



👉 Preview in Figma

👉 Visit website

Product highlights:

❖ 3300+ variants of components based on ↔ Auto-layout and paginated into 9 sections.

❖ 320 templates for iOS apps. 8 most popular categories. Light & Dark themes.

❖ 3100+ latest SF Symbols 3.0(beta) (Icons aliases) included for easy searching right in Figma.

❖ 50+ national keyboards: Latin, Cyrillic and wide range of Asian languages included.

❖ Proven design system quickstarter in Figma for startups, freelancers, or solopreneurs.



