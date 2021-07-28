🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
It's been a pleasure creating the New Branding, Landing Page and Detailed Customiser for the 🏆 third biggest door and window manufacturer in the 🇺🇸 along side my great pal, @radupoiana.
Designed from the ground up, the Panoramic Patio door is an innovation marvel. Unlike traditional accordion doors, the Panoramic Patio door is a hinge-free system that allows you to use the door the way you want to. Open only as many panels as you want at any given time. We initially set out to build the most innovative and user friendly folding patio doors, we made a decision to never compromise on quality or customer satisfaction.
Looks awesome? I think so too. Come hang out with me on 👋 Twitter (@derdeicea) or at ✉️ vlad.derdeicea@gmail.com 🤘