The Ugly Duckling

The Ugly Duckling toy duckling graphic design vector ui logotype design illustration logosmyk logodesign logofolio branding logo
13 day. The Ugly Duckling. Logochallenge by 30daysoflogos.
Every day the organizers published a new theme for the logo. And they gave us 24 hours to develop it.

