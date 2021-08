Good Thing song - Zedd & Kehlani | Song album recreation #20

Hello Dribbblers πŸ€

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Good Thing by Zedd & Kehlani. It's the 20th album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. πŸ˜‡

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/album/3wpdeV1FZfiEnelZSfAFp4?si=tp0R6ziwQYOWUIpDR5vDdA&dl_branch=1

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! πŸ’ͺ

πŸ“¬ Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out πŸ‘‡

πŸ“Έ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/

πŸ“Œ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2