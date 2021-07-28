Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good Thing song - Zedd & Kehlani | Song album recreation #20

Good Thing song - Zedd & Kehlani | Song album recreation #20 kehlani zedd album art cover design album cover design album artwork song album recreation song album permission less projects photoshop photo manipulation graphic design design branding digital image digital art
Hello Dribbblers 🏀

Today, I would like to share this song album recreation.

I tried to recreate a song album, Good Thing by Zedd & Kehlani. It's the 20th album of my #50Days50AlbumsChallenege, and I really hope you will like this series.

I know, I still need to improve a lot, and I would love to hear out those mistakes from you guys, as it will help me improve later. 😇

Original song link: https://open.spotify.com/album/3wpdeV1FZfiEnelZSfAFp4?si=tp0R6ziwQYOWUIpDR5vDdA&dl_branch=1

Got a project in mind? Let's collaborate! 💪
📬 Email me at hazrakoustav12@gmail.com

I am sharing a lot of beautiful stuffs on my Instagram and Twitter. Go check them out 👇
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/re_creat0r/
📌 Twitter: https://twitter.com/KoustavHazra2

