Freedom Robotics - Zone Map

A view that allows monitoring of multiple robots in a particular zone of a manufacturing plant. This kind of view allows the user to get a full picture of what's going on in a particular time and allows them to troubleshoot an error, find out its causes as well as its consequences. Like in this example, TQ_003 giving an error due to a Vision Fault is starting to cause a traffic jam in that section.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
