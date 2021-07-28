Martinus Kevin

Travel Mobile App

Martinus Kevin
Martinus Kevin
  • Save
Travel Mobile App travel app motion graphics animation typography icon graphic design ux travel ui app vector branding ui logo illustration design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
This is my exploration about Travel Mobile Application.
What are your thoughts?

Any feedback is welcomed. Let me know in the comment.
Contact me:
martinus.kev@gmail.com

Martinus Kevin
Martinus Kevin
Like