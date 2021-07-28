OCR, 045

🔈 Sound, M()RE - Cybercrime

⠀

Experimental work. An attempt to make something dark, futuristic. What do you think? Looks mystical?

⠀

Swipe the carousel to view posters 👉 👀

More my motion design artworks your can see at my

Instagram

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned

Twitter | Instagram | Behance | Foundation

Have a nice day!