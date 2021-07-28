Artemiy Lebedev

OCR, 045

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Hire Me
  • Save
OCR, 045 mystical loop voronoi abstract app nft art web ui dark luminance details 3d ae render redshift aftereffects motion design motion graphics motion design
OCR, 045 mystical loop voronoi abstract app nft art web ui dark luminance details 3d ae render redshift aftereffects motion design motion graphics motion design
Download color palette
  1. 045_dribbble.mp4
  2. 7.png
  3. 8.png

OCR, 045
🔈 Sound, M()RE - Cybercrime

Experimental work. An attempt to make something dark, futuristic. What do you think? Looks mystical?

Swipe the carousel to view posters 👉 👀

More my motion design artworks your can see at my
Instagram

😍 Don't forget to like

Stay tuned
Twitter | Instagram | Behance | Foundation

Have a nice day!

Artemiy Lebedev
Artemiy Lebedev
Design Director Mative Labs Jury Member AWWWARDS
Hire Me

More by Artemiy Lebedev

View profile
    • Like