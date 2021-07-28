Reijo Palmiste

Hidden Deeds

Here's a small kitchen clearly inspired by the small cute kitchen tutorial that Roman posted couple days ago. Find it here - https://dribbble.com/shots/16098824-Stylized-Kitchen-Tutorial

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

