❓Have you seen our new Behance case yet?

😉We advise you to devote quite a bit of your time and take a look at the solutions we came up with in the new presentation.

💊This is an application that will constantly remind you to take your medications on time, according to your doctor's instructions or prescription. You no longer need to be concerned because the medication reminder is here to make your life simpler.

🔥For the full version of the case, click on the link — https://www.behance.net/gallery/124004657/Health-tracking-mobile-app-redesign

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮Have a project in mind? Drop us a line at hello@equal.design