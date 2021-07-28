Burak Urgancıoğlu

Freedom Robotics - Pilot Mode

Burak Urgancıoğlu
Burak Urgancıoğlu
Hire Me
  • Save
Freedom Robotics - Pilot Mode ui scifi drone pilot map robotics
Freedom Robotics - Pilot Mode ui scifi drone pilot map robotics
Freedom Robotics - Pilot Mode ui scifi drone pilot map robotics
Download color palette
  1. Pilot Mode - Map.png
  2. Pilot Mode Camera.png
  3. Pilot Mode - Indoor Commands.png

Piloting screens of Freedom Robotics platform. The platform enables users to switch between POV and indoor & outdoor map modes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Burak Urgancıoğlu
Burak Urgancıoğlu
I'm a Product Designer and available for hire.
Hire Me

More by Burak Urgancıoğlu

View profile
    • Like