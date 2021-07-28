Anna Mac

Armin Hofmann

Anna Mac
Anna Mac
  • Save
Armin Hofmann graphicdesign arminhofmann grid composition web ui
Download color palette

Closed symmetrical composition

A series of my works within the course of Theory and practice of compositional design by Sergey Gurov / autumn 2020

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Anna Mac
Anna Mac

More by Anna Mac

View profile
    • Like