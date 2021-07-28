Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Quit Smoking App

Quit Smoking App tracking dashboard infographics data visualisation data smoking quit smoking
The homescreen of the app was designed to help users show this week's progress made in comparison to the last week. Also the benefits achieved so far in terms of money saved, time saved, heart rate improved and carbon footprint reduced are shown to motivate users to quit smoking.

