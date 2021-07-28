Danny Jose

Dog and the bone- shortcomic#1

Dog and the bone- shortcomic#1 storytelling comics drawing photoshop digitalartist design art
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 6.jpg
  7. 7.jpg

A short comic from a series of comics I've been working on.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Illustration consultant for tech brands. Commercial artist.

