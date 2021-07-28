Vishnu Prasad
Metafy

Checkout Modal

Vishnu Prasad
Metafy
Vishnu Prasad for Metafy
Hire Us
  • Save
Checkout Modal modal credit card payment metafy esports booking mobile checkout ux ui
Download color palette

An exploration for a checkout modal while buying lessons from coach.

Get 1:1 online coaching from the world's best players. Know more at metafy.gg

Discord . Twitter . Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Metafy
Metafy
Play with and learn from the best players in the world
Hire Us

More by Metafy

View profile
    • Like