Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julia Szymik
Miquido

Travel App - Discover new places

Julia Szymik
Miquido
Julia Szymik for Miquido
Hire Us
  • Save
Travel App - Discover new places ui app design trip planner mobile
Download color palette

Looking for more exclusive accommodation in the greatest spots around the world? Here’s a travel concept app that can help! 🌎

Using it you can simply find the best place for yourself whether it’s an exclusive hotel or glamping. You can also check what activities and events wait for you in your dream destination so your trip is even more than perfect.

Sounds great, right?

Don’t forget to press "L" to show some love 💛

---
Want to see more projects? Check our portfolio
👉 www.miquido.com/portfolio/

We’re available for Mobile & Web Development projects. Click here: www.miquido.com or drop us a line at hello@miquido.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Miquido
Miquido
Hire Us

More by Miquido

View profile
    • Like