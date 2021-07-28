Max Kapfenberger

Magazine Covers – Typo 2

Max Kapfenberger
Max Kapfenberger
  • Save
Magazine Covers – Typo 2 magazine cover typography design print lettering editorial
Download color palette

Some of my favorite cover-typography I made for a local magazine.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Max Kapfenberger
Max Kapfenberger

More by Max Kapfenberger

View profile
    • Like