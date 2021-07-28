Booking App - KAKOS Mobile

this is my first post. KAKOS Mobile is a booking app design for boarding houses, apartments, and inns. the features of this application are showing apartment recommendations, apartment promos etc. This application has a target for students, employees, etc.

if u Figma user u can see this project

https://www.figma.com/file/t31nzvef2Nwikc4Iv7oH26/Kakos-Mobile?node-id=0%3A1