Bol-Chaal | Bag Design

Bol-Chaal | Bag Design bag bagdesign digitalart graphic design illustration design art
Bol-Chaal, a handmade laptop sleeve designed for my personal everyay use. The embriodered motifs have been inspired by the art of gond practised in Madhya Pradesh, India. You can view the whole project on behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/120485527/Bol-Chaal-Bag-Design

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
