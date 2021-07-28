Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Edufunding online portal

Edufunding online portal explainer video transitions 2danimation business edufunding motion graphics graphic design animation design illustration brand design agency south africa content creation branding
EduFunding. A comprehensive list of bursaries, scholarships, and student loans available to secondary and tertiary education seekers.

Brief: Create an explainer video based on how Edufunding works. Want to see more? Check out our Instagram page!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMMatRLH2zm/

