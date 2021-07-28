Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilona Vardanyan

Social network app redesign

Ilona Vardanyan
Ilona Vardanyan
  • Save
Social network app redesign appdesign inputform login profilepage secialnetwork redesign ux ui
Download color palette

Heeyyy!

Redesign of a social network app. With subtle african identity.

Feel free to give feedback and love.

Email: ilona.vardanyann@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Ilona Vardanyan
Ilona Vardanyan

More by Ilona Vardanyan

View profile
    • Like