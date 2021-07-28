Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
bahy designs

Demeter

bahy designs
bahy designs
  • Save
Demeter greekgod greek graphic design poster design graphicdesign
Download color palette

Demeter was one of the quieter goddess. As long as the crops were growing and the farmers were happy, Demeter was content. But don’t underestimate her importance. If you wanted to eat, you had to make sure you kept on Demeter’s good side. When Hades stole her daughter Persephone, Demeter stopped all plants from growing, and people started starving. Hard to make a cheeseburger with no grain for bread and no grass for the cows.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
bahy designs
bahy designs

More by bahy designs

View profile
    • Like