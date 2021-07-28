Paul Julliot

Cartoony Animation

Paul Julliot
Paul Julliot
  • Save
Cartoony Animation cartoon animation motion
Download color palette

This is a small part of a 2min animation about small daily ecologic actions at work - this one is about avoiding emails and prioritizing real conversations for small tasks and feedbacks

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Paul Julliot
Paul Julliot

More by Paul Julliot

View profile
    • Like