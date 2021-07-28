Fashion Instagram Story & Post Template

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Instagram social media Story & Post template. for your brand to stand out and create visuals to enhance your Instagram feed. These templates are ideal for fashion branding, fashion stores, fashion designers, product marketing and more. It's simple elegant and not just an iterative layout. will help branding your Instagram social media accounts. Everything is fully editable in photoshop. All photos, colors, fonts, backgrounds and shapes can be changed. Main Fitures: Compatible with Adobe Photoshop (PSD file 9 Instagram post templates. Unique Design 72 dpi, RGBPrint Ready Easily customizable (text, color, image and all) Smart Object ready Organized Layers and Folders Image not Include Files Included : 1 Photoshop.Psd Story 9 Photoshop.PSD Post Help File