Daily UI 002 (credit card payment)

Daily UI 002 (credit card payment) mobileui mobile vertical design card white black red ux ui credit card challenge 002 dailyui002 dailyui
In this design I have shown payment via credit card. Its a part of daily UI challenge.

Font style : Montserrat

Colors used : 8D2828, D54C4C, DF5E5E, E98580(Shades of Red), 000000 (Black),FFFFFF (White).

Credits :
Icons : Nounproject
Image : Unsplash
Color : Colorhunt
Mastercard

Designing tool used : Figma

