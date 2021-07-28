Max Kapfenberger

Cooktail Cuisine

Cooktail Cuisine print layout recipe editorial photography food styling graphic design
Part of a recipe booklet I made together with a colleague. We came up with recipes, did the food-styling and photography as well as the editorial.

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
