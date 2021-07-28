Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Not So Social - Social Anxiety Zine

Not So Social - Social Anxiety Zine collage pastels graphic design indesign social anxiety artzine zine illustration
Not So Social is a self-published art zine. Volume 1 centers around the theme of mental health, in particular social anxiety. It includes 21 illustrations made Berlin 2020 during the global pandemic.

Check out the full zine on issuu → http://bit.ly/notsosocialzine

