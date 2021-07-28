Deepraj Adhikary

Re:Discover Education | Landing Page

Deepraj Adhikary
Deepraj Adhikary
  • Save
Re:Discover Education | Landing Page landingpage design uiillustrations illustrations uiuxdesign uiux uiuxinspiration
Download color palette

𝕽𝖊:𝕯𝖎𝖘𝖈𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖗 𝕰𝖉𝖚𝖈𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓
A landing Page design for an online learning platform that offers many courses.

Hope you like it.
Follow me on Instagram for more stuff like this @deep_dev_uiux.

Deepraj Adhikary
Deepraj Adhikary

More by Deepraj Adhikary

View profile
    • Like