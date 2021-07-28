Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NoOrdinaryAlien

Strange Little People

NoOrdinaryAlien
NoOrdinaryAlien
Strange Little People inkart ink traditional traditionalart coverdesign albumcover weirdart design lowbrowart lowbrow
i had an art block, and a friend just said strange little people, so i started wondering and this came out of it, i think it would look great as an album cover, i relly started to like doing those, more to come!

NoOrdinaryAlien
NoOrdinaryAlien

