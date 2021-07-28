Mehak Taneja

Bol-Chaal | Bag Design

Mehak Taneja
Mehak Taneja
  • Save
Bol-Chaal | Bag Design productdesign bagdesign graphic design digitalart lineart illustration art design
Download color palette

Bol-Chaal, a handmade laptop sleeve designed for my personal everyay use. The embriodered motifs have been inspired by the art of gond practised in Madhya Pradesh, India. You can view the whole project on behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/120485527/Bol-Chaal-Bag-Design

Mehak Taneja
Mehak Taneja

More by Mehak Taneja

View profile
    • Like