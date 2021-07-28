🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Magento 2 Custom Carrier Trackers by Meetanshi enables store owner to offer up to 15 custom carrier trackers to customers!
Default Magento provides four shipping methods only. To overcome this limitation, use Magento 2 Custom Carrier Trackers. Easily allow customers to track their shipment from the link received in the mail. Also, admin is allowed to configure the name of the tracker and the URL according to the need.
Get the best out of the module and enhance the user experience of your store!
Benefits of Meetanshi's Magento 2 Custom Carrier Trackers extension:
• Add up to 15 carrier trackers in Magento 2 stores.
• Configure each tracker just by changing name and tracking URL as per the requirement.
• Clicking "Track Order" from Magento 2 admin directly opens link of tracking URL rather than a popup.
• Customers can see tracking URLs in their "My Account" section.
• Tracking number and postcode is automatically replaced once it has been sent to customers in Email.
• Allow customers to track their shipments directly from shipment Email they receive.
• Easily disable or hide default tracking method of Magento.
For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-custom-carrier-trackers.html